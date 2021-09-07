Trinidad travel agent couple charged with fraud

(Trinidad Express) The woman, who is listed as the Director of Traveline Travel Agency in Chaguanas, was charged with 14 counts of fraudulent conversion while her husband, Rasheed, was charged with 12 counts of fraudulent conversion.

The charges stemmed from transactions which took place between 2018 and 2021 during which time, several persons would have paid varying sums of money to the agency to secure travel to and from numerous international and regional destinations. However, the funds were allegedly never paid to the airline companies by the couple, resulting in the victims being unable to travel.

The suspects were interviewed by officers of both the San Fernando and Port of Spain Fraud Squad offices during the period of September 1 to September 5 and later charged for the offences. They were taken to the Central Police Station yesterday and were granted bail by Justice of the Peace Stephen Young in the sum of $300,000 to cover all the charges. They are scheduled to appear virtually at the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court on November 11.

The investigation was spearheaded by Ag Snr Supt Arlet Groome, supervised by Insp Bachoo and Sgt Seepersad, and included Ag Cpl Mohammed, WPC Roberts, PC Jemmet of the San Fernando Fraud Squad and Ag Cpl Woodroffe, WPC Crawford, and PCs Legiere and Groome of the Port of Spain office.