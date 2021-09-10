Trinidad: Ministry accountant charged with fraud, after taking family to New York

(Trinidad Express) An accountant with the Minis-try of Youth Development and National Service has been charged for misbehaviour in public office by Fraud Squad officer after she allegedly used her position to request and obtain unauthorised international air travel.

In all, Davica Roop-Boodoo, 40, of Dean Ul-Haq Avenue, Charlieville, was slapped with six charges. She was granted bail in the sum of $.2 million when she appeared before Justice of the Peace Steven Young on Wednesday and ordered to reappear before a Port of Spain magistrate on November 15.

It was just on Monday an investigation was launched when senior management at the ministry became aware of unauthorised requests for international travel from Shanti’s Travel Agency, Edward Street, Port of Spain that were purportedly made by an official acting on behalf of the ministry.

Police reports state the agency had a long-standing arrangement with the ministry as well as several others and therefore it honoured the requests.

The agency it stated arranged and paid for return air travel for several people to New York, USA, as well as accommodation at the Hilton Hotel New York, and Marriott Hotel New York on two occasions in August and September this year.

On both occasions, Roop-Boodoo allegedly took advantage of the travel and accommodation for personal pleasure, and that of her husband, their 20-year-old son, 24-year-old cousin, and an infant child, the report stated.

The total cost of the air travel and accommodation amounted to $94,000.

Suspicion of the fraudulent activity was only raised and a report made to the Fraud Squad after the travel agency made direct enquiries with the ministry for payment.

On Monday, the same day the investigation was launched, Roop-Boodoo and her other family members were arrested at Piarco International Airport upon their return to the country.

Her family members have since been released pending further investigations, police said.

Roop-Boodoo was charged on Wednesday by PC Raju Ramsankar following consultation with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).