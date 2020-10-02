 Success squatters meet CH&PA officials on accessing house lots

By Readawne Henery

Following a confrontation which saw police fire pellets and teargas, hundreds of persons who have been squatting at Success, Vryheid’s Lust and Chateau Margot, on the East Coast of Demerara, yesterday met with officials from the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) in order to legally access house lots.

There were lines outside of the school compound as many waited their turn to make an application for a house lot or to have their names recorded on the priority list if they already had an application in the system.

Police on Wednesday fired pellets and tear gas in a bid to remove squatters in the vicinity of Success, who have overrun lands belonging to the sugar corporation (GuySuCo).