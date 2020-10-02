Thousands of research sugarcanes burnt by Chateau Margot squatters

Over 17,000 varieties of sugarcanes belonging to the Guyana Sugar Cor-poration’s (GuySuCo) Agriculture Research Centre have been destroyed over the past three weeks by persons who are now occupying the lands at Chateau Margot.

Head of the Research Centre, Gavin Ramnarain told Stabroek News yesterday that three weeks ago, a section of the field belonging to GuySuCo was burnt by squatters.

In the following weeks two other parts of the field were set ablaze and this resulted in thousands of sugarcane varieties being destroyed.