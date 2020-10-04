Girl, 12, succumbs seven months after Supply accident

Twelve-year-old Akazea Austin, who was struck down by a speeding car while crossing the Supply Public Road on the East Bank of Demerara in February, has died.

Austin, who had been recovering at home after being discharged from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH), died almost two weeks ago. According to a post-mortem report, Austin died from trauma to the brain and a lung infection.

In mid-February, Austin was struck down by a Linden-bound hire car. The girl, who was a student of the Diamond Secondary School, had exited a school bus and the bus driver signalled other drivers on the public road to stop so that she could cross the road. However, while crossing, Austin was hit from behind by the car, HC 7963. She was rushed to the Diamond Public Hospital in an unconscious state and was later transferred to the GPH.