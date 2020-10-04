Residents burning tyres at No.5 Village

Residents of Number 5 Village, West Coast Berbice this morning blocked the public road with burning tyres.

No. 5 Village is the area where protests had begun last month over the killing of the Henry cousins, Joel and Isaiah.

Chairman of Region Five, Vickchand Ramphal told Stabroek News today that he believes the protest was in connection with the killing of the Henry cousins.

He said that this is the only location so far where a fire has been set. Traffic along the road has been halted while police attempt to restore order.

The police today issued the following statement:

“Good morning all. This is to confirm that Police in Regional Division 5 are on ground at No. 5 Village, West Coast Berbice and and have begun the process of clearing the roadways which was blocked by residents of the village. More details will follow”.

Protests originating at No. 5 Village had convulsed the West Coast Berbice for days last month and led to attacks on commuters and the murder of Haresh Singh in what was seen as reprisal for the killing of the Henry cousins.

The police have been investigating the murders and a team from the CARICOM Regional Security System was recently here to assist with the investigation. DNA samples from the crime scene have also been sent to St Lucia for testing.

A team from an Argentinean forensic institute may also soon arrive to assist in the investigation.