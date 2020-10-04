Trinidad: Beloved taxi driver shot dead at the wheel while driving

(Trinidad Express) A CUNUPIA taxi driver was gunned down in his taxi early Saturday.

Kelvin Shaffie, 43, of Bejucal Road, was shot multiple times as he sat behind the wheel of his Toyota Royal Saloon.

Shaffie was driving his vehicle along Alexander Road when around 5 a.m. his vehicle was shot at.

He was struck to the head and upper body, and his vehicle crashed into a truck parked roadside.



Shaffie’s cousin, Reesa Sooklal, said he was a single father of two teenaged children, and his family are shocked over his killing.

Sooklal said, “He was a favourite taxi driver at the Charlieville taxi stand. He usually left home around three o’clock in the morning to transport regular customers to work or to the market. He did not drink, smoke or lime any where. he just went to work and came back home. We do not know why anyone would want to harm him. This is a shock to us”.

Officers of Homicide Region III are investigating.