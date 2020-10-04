WDFA secretary Giddings supports Muhammad for Director of Sport post

Adrian Giddings, secretary of the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA), has thrown his support behind Kashif and Shanghai Co-Director Kashif Muhammad saying that he is the ideal candidate for the vacant and important post of Director of Sport.

This was pronounced during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport yesterday. According to the former Pouderoyen FC alumni, the long-serving sports administrator would be the perfect individual to sit at the administrative helm of the National Sports Commission due to his managerial quality and experience.

He opined, “I think Kashif Muhammad is the ideal candidate, reason being is that he has been around sport for a very long time, he knows the ins and outs as it relates to managing and getting stuff off the ground. He, along with this friend Aubrey Major, has managed a successful tournament for years. As it relates to his managerial skills, I have no doubt about it. I don’t see or envisage any bias to football that at all, he will most definitely work for the betterment of all sports. I fully throw my support behind him as the ideal candidate.”