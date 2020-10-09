Roxanne Myers to face two charges – police

Police have been advised to charge Deputy Chief Election Officer (DCEO) Roxanne Myers with two counts of misconduct in public office and she is scheduled to appear in court today.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum confirmed that Myers remained in police custody up to last evening.

Blanhum said while in custody Myers was questioned in relation to conspiracy to defraud and other offences.

Upon completion, he said the file was submitted for legal advice and later returned with a recommendation that the police charge Myers with two counts of misconduct in public office.

Myers is scheduled to appear in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court today to answer to the charges.

The police in a statement on Wednesday said that Myers was arrested on Tuesday after she turned herself into the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, accompanied by her attorneys who included Nigel Hughes.

In a statement, Police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Royston Andries-Junor had said that Myers’ arrest came more than one month after several efforts made by investigators to locate her proved futile. “This was following a period of time of over a month, during which several efforts were made by the Police to contact Ms. Myers even at her place of work in relation to the post-March 2, 2020 elections incidents,” the police said.

The police added that a wanted bulletin was prepared to be issued by the GPF for Myers, but before it was sent out she surrendered.

After being arrested, the police said Myers was told of the offence and she exercised her right to remain silent. “Further, Ms. Myers was promptly arrested for the offence of `conspiracy to defraud’ and she was told of the allegation at the said time. She then exercised her right to remain silent,” the statement added.

Hughes had previously told Stabroek News that during a video interview with investigators at the CID headquarters on Tuesday, Myers exercised her right to silence. He noted that it was after this development that she was informed that she would be arrested for alleged obstruction of justice.

He had said that despite the police having all the necessary information to institute charges for obstruction of justice there was no indication of such action and his client was refused bail when requested.

According to Hughes, his client was not aware that the police were searching for her. He said after seeing a news item in Tuesday’s edition of the Stabroek News, she contacted her lawyers and they subsequently made contact with the police.

The police on Wednes-day however disputed this and said that contrary to statements attributed to Hughes, Myers was not arrested and detained because she exercised her right to remain silent. The police said Myers was arrested for the offence of “conspiracy to defraud” and she was told of the allegation at the said time. She then exercised her right to remain silent.

In another statement on Wednesday afternoon, Hughes maintained his stance previously taken in relation to the matter. He invited the police to release the contents of the station diary at the CID HQ, which he said bore records that Myers was arrested at 12.30hrs on Tuesday for the offence of “perverting the court of justice”.

More than a month ago, the police announced that they had launched an investigation into the March elections and the events that occurred during the ensuing five months up to when President Irfaan Ali was declared the winner on August 2nd.

Since then, a number of individuals including APNU+AFC agent Volda Lawrence and several GECOM officials have faced charges stemming from their alleged involvement in the manipulation of the elections results.

Among the most recent to be arrested as part of the investigation were Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield and APNU+AFC official Carol Joseph.

District Four Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo was one of the first individuals who was arrested as part of the ongoing investigation and he has since been faced with multiple charges, for which he is out on bail.

Sheffern February, a clerk employed with GECOM, was also granted bail after she was charged with two counts of attempting to defraud the people of Guyana.

Those charges stated that while in the position of a clerk, she read incorrect numbers from the statements of poll. The charges are identical but pertain to the regional and general elections.

Enrique Livan, a GECOM Information Technology officer, was also brought before the court on a charge of manipulating the numbers of the statements of poll that were recorded in the system so that they reflected fraudulent numbers for District Four. He, too, was granted bail.