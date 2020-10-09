Georgetown Football Association to discuss 2021 plans

With less than three months remaining in 2020 and the unlikely resumption of sports owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, President of the Georgetown Football Association (GFA) Otis James, stated that the association will stage an important executive meeting today to discuss the scheduled plans for 2021.

This was revealed yesterday during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport. According to James, who is a former FIFA referee, the location for the forum will be confirmed in the morning to the respective executives and will be focused on the plans for the impending year.