Bound, gagged grandma found dead at La Grange

Police are probing the death of a La Grange, West Bank Demerara granny who was found lifeless yesterday afternoon in her ransacked home and with her mouth tied.

The dead woman has been identified as 85-year-old Bibi Nasmonisha Ramjit known as “Aunty Bibi” a shop owner of Old Road, La Grange.

Stabroek News was told that the body of the woman was discovered at around 4 pm yesterday after a child visited the shop and got no response. Upon returning home and relating to his mother that he had gotten no response despite the doors of the house being open, the mother and other neighbours went to the house and enquired. It was during their checks, they discovered the woman tied up in her room and the home ransacked.