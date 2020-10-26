GPHC debunks social media post

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation today noted with concern the circulation of a post on social media purporting that today, two persons who came to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to be tested for COVID-19 collapsed and died.

Further, the author of the post claims that doctors at the GPHC suspect that the persons may have succumbed to COVID-19.

“We wish to assure the general public that no such incident occurred at the GPHC. The post is entirely fabricated and fallacious, and Management strongly condemns this mischievous and reckless action.

“Once again, we wish to appeal to the general public to desist from making false claims that peddle misinformation and induce panic. We urge persons to act responsibly and refrain from sharing this misleading post”, GPHC said.