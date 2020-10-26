KKR opposes King’s XI Punjab today as playoffs race heats up

Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host Match 46 of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) square off against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) today.

Both the teams are coming into this game on the back of their impressive wins. KKR made a stunning turnaround after their performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and went on to beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 59 runs. On the other hand, KXIP held their nerve and won their fourth game on the bounce, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) while defending 126.

While KKR are in the top half of the points table with six wins against their name, KXIP’s, following their resurgence, are occupying the fifth spot in the standings.

In their last meeting, KKR and KXIP played out a last-ball thriller where KKR edged out KXIP by two runs, defending 164.

Both teams are targeting a place in the playoffs.