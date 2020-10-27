Manickchand faces parents on preparations for CXC exams

Nearly 1,000 parents/guardians attended a virtual meeting with the Education Minister Priya Manickchand and senior ministry officials yesterday to discuss concerns about the way forward for fifth- and sixth-form level students who are due to sit Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) exams next year.

Manickchand explained to them that the council has had a number of meetings with her and the education ministry where it indicated that it fully intends to go ahead with the exams but has not decided when it would be administered and how. She hinted that it is considering using a Paper I, Paper II and School-Based Assessments (SBAs) to determine the final grades, unlike the method used this year.