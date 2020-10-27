Ministry of Amerindian Affairs receives seven bids for tractors and trailers

The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs received bids ranging between $231m and $339m for the supply of tractors and trailers when tenders were opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board on October 20.
The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs received bids ranging between $231m and $339m for the supply of tractors and trailers when tenders were opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board on October 20.