The flood distress of an 86-year-old

Dear Editor,

My neighbour is 86-years-old. A week ago her bottom flat had four inches of water. Everything was floating and soaked, rugs, suites, cabinets and all electrical equipment. With her long boots on she made a cup of tea. After back breaking bailing and pushing and pulling she managed to get some semblance of control.

Two days later there is a downpour which lasted for an hour then intermittent showers. She is now sitting on the stairs frustrated, broken and defeated with tears rolling down her wrinkled cheeks looking once again at about four inches of water in her home.

And this scenario is being played out every time there is heavy rainfall throughout the country by thousands of Guyanese. Is building a four or six-lane highway more important? Can these people see the significance of building a state-of-the-art airport being of any importance to them. Do you think that they care about protesting about who thieving what? No. They are too busy salvaging and building back over and over again the little that they have, trying their darnedest best to keep sane and take care of their families.

Just who is responsible for this misery? Who sees their distress and frustration and cares enough to help them, compensate them and above all fix this crippling flooding catastrophe. When? How much can our mental state absorb daily? Out of work, coping with the pandemic and the increase in domestic violence, and at the same time reading and hearing of billions of dollars. With eyes agog the average person cannot comprehend this picture for their suffering and misery make them paralyzed to act and see beyond their immediate needs.

My neighbour like a host of others needs help. What little life is left for her is not to see grandeur and glory in 50 years but to enjoy the comfort of her home which she worked for and sacrificed for all of her adult life, flood free. When?

Yours faithfully,

Hema Persaud