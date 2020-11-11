Dr Adams should be made Head of Dep’t of Energy

Dear Editor,

I note with rare agreement something that the Hon. Vice President said recently. It was that Dr. Mark Bynoe is not the best-suited person to be the Head of Guyana’s pivotal Department of Energy. As paraphrased, I recognize an unprecedented instance of the Hon. Vice President saying something and representing something that is accurate, has foundation in truth, and what honours his place in Guyanese politics.

I continue with the courteous. With every regard to Dr. Bynoe, I believe that he is the wrong man in the wrong job. To be very candid, he is a mismatch for the job of head of the DoE. His skillsets and competencies, very formidable, are a misfit and not best used for the job at hand, and into which he has been squeezed. I agree with the position of the Hon. Vice President in this situation. As an aside, Guyana could be a better place, if the Vice President would focus head and concentrate energies to where there is single-minded devotion to doing what is constructive and progressive for all Guyana; to what he has not been about for the greatest time.

Similarly, I remind his partner in, ahem, governance, of words that he also uttered not too long ago about energy and people and needs and suitability and all those intriguing and enthralling lovelies of Guyanese life. That would be His Excellency, who said that a certain man would be remembered and possibly recalled at the appropriate time to fill the proper opportunity when such occurs. To me, that is the grandeur of excellence, which now must, like the VP, be honoured through corroborating deeds that attest to sincerity of position and authenticity of objective.

I remind His Excellency of Dr. Vincent Adams. He should know that name well, and what the man behind the name represents, what he could mean for Guyana, what he could deliver. Though I know not the man, I will say much with the firmest convictions. There is no better qualified Guyanese to be Head of the Department of Energy. There is no equivalent in the degree of integrity and the calibre of the prowess that he can-and will-bring to that most crucial of sacred national duty. I believe that Vincent Adams is neither sycophant nor flunkey nor pretender, nor any of the type of hustlers that abound in this already plundered and still to be pillaged land. On oil, he can be gamechanger and difference-maker.

If His Excellency and the Hon. Vice President are totally committed to getting more than a party animal, more than the proverbial ‘yes-man’, more than the halfwits and dimwits that proliferate, then Dr. Adams is the man for the job. Though I have concerns, as to whether he is the right man for the party, it is time for President Ali to make good on his words.

Now I know that, considering the many underhanded components underlying our oil, that Vincent Adams could be the wrong man for familiar reasons. That is, he will not go along or partner to coverup or pretend that all is well with Guyana’s oil stewardship. Any of those could be fatally hostile to the plans of the two fine Guyanese politicians identified today. But this is where the talking culminates in the grand; or peters out into mists of more of the mysteries and actions that have characterized political oversight of the people’s precious treasure. I urge President and Vice President: Bring back Dr. Vincent Adams as head of Guyana’s Department of Energy. The time is right, the deed would be of the highest ideals and the cleanest visions for our oil.

Yours faithfully,

GHK Lall