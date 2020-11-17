COVID-19 cases in St. Cuthbert’s Mission now at 239 -Anthony says majority show mild symptoms or are asymptomatic

Approximately 239 COVID-19 cases have so far been recorded in St. Cuthbert’s Mission and Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony has said the majority have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.

This disclosure was made yesterday by Anthony during a COVID-19 update.

“As of today we have about 239 cases in St. Cuthbert’s Mission, so it went up slightly. We continue to do testing. We have several doctors who are on site,” he said, while adding that teams in the community have been talking with villagers and ensured that those persons who have tested positive are identified and isolated in their homes even as they continue to work with the village council.