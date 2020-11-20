Men stabbed in Bel Air home invasion discharged from hospital

The two men who were stabbed during a home invasion at their Bel Air home last week have both been released from the hospital and are recovering at home.

A relative of the men, when contacted, told Stabroek News that Nicholas Chinatombi was released over the weekend, while his father, Mootoovereen Chinatombi, was released yesterday.

Police had said that Mootoovereen, 56, who is an Economics lecturer at the University of Guyana, and Nicholas, a doctor, were both stabbed during the attack and hospitalized as a result.