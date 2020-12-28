Speeding police ATV collides with pedestrian at Den Amstel

The Police say they are investigating a minor accident which occurred on Christmas Day at about 5 pm on the Den Amstel Public Road involving an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) # CJ3400 owned by the Guyana Police Force and driven by Police Constable 24167 Lyle of Den Amstel Police Station and pedestrian Shawn Peters, age 45 years of Back Street, Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara.
Enquiries revealed that ATV # CJ 3400 was proceeding north along the western side of the Den Amstel Public Road W.C.D, at a fast rate of speed while the pedestrian was walking on the same side of the road proceeding in a southern direction.