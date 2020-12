Two more COVID deaths, four new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health yesterday said that two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 164.

The latest fatalities are a 53-year-old male and a 74-year-old woman both of Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).

Meanwhile, four new cases of COID-19 were detected after 152 tests were done.