Strong quake rocks southern Guyana

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake shook the Deep South Rupununi yesterday at approximately 3.05 pm damaging some structures and unnerving residents of Katoonarib and surrounding villages.

The quake would be the strongest to have been registered in Guyana in many years and was felt in Brazil and Venezuela and all the way to the coast in the capital city.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) listed the earthquake as 5.7 on the Richter Scale and located the epicentre at 83 km south south east of Lethem.