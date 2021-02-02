Bureau makes $1M awards to innovative businesses

Small business owners on Thursday were awarded $1 million each by the SBB for their innovative business strategy in the Green Business Technology Fund Programme.

The Small Business Bureau (SBB) provides funding and support under the Green Business Tech-nology Fund to local environmentally sustainable, creative and innovative businesses. The fund which provides a maximum of $1 million, was made available to 20 successful entrepreneurs to develop and expand activities critical to the development of innovative green business ideas and solutions.

At a brief ceremony held at the SBB’s Peni-tence Street, Georgetown, offices, Chief Executive Officer, Lowell Porter, told the awardees that they have the full support of the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce as they continue on their journey to develop their business. He also advised these business owners to support each other.