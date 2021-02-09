Region Four man, 74, dies from COVID

Guyana yesterday recorded its 181st COVID-19 fatality as cases of the virus in the country surpassed 8,000.

The Ministry of Health through a press release announced that as of Sunday another death was recorded thus pushing Guyana’s death toll to 181. The new death was identified as that of a 74-year-old man from Region Four who succumbed while receiving care at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, some 41 new cases were recorded thus increasing Guyana’s total positive cases to 8,023. The new cases came after some 584 more persons were tested for the virus. As a result the total number of persons tested in Guyana now stands at 53,059.