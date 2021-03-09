Campbell, Seales shine on opening day

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Opener John Campbell turned the page on a low-scoring tour of Bangladesh when he carved out an attractive hundred to take centre stage on the opening day of the West Indies four-day warm-up match here yesterday.

The left-hander, who is yet to really flourish since making his Test debut two years ago, top-scored 129 as the Roston Chase XI finished on 280 for seven at Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Chase chipped in with 75 but no other batsmen got among the runs, even though Test star Jermaine Blackwood was unbeaten on 18 at the close.

Teenaged fast bowler Jayden Seales was outstanding with three for 42 while left-arm pacer Preston McSween picked up two for 40.

Sent in by the Kraigg Brathwaite XI , Chase’s XI made a stumbling start when the impressive Seales removed left-hander Shayne Moseley (3) and Sunil Ambris (0) with successive deliveries in the morning’s eighth over.

However, Campbell then anchored two key stands to revive the innings, first adding 41 for the third wicket with Nkrumah Bonner (16) and then a massive 183 for the fourth wicket with Chase.

McSween gained an lbw decision against Bonner with lunch approaching as Chase’s XI reached the break on 72 for three but Campbell and Chase then dominated the second session.

Campbell, who scored only 80 runs from four innings in the recent Bangladesh series, struck 15 fours and three sixes off 253 deliveries in just shy of 5-1/1 hours at the crease.

Chase, meanwhile, who opted out of the Bangladesh tour, faced 159 balls in just under 3-½ hours and stroked 10 fours.

The right-handed Chase was eyeing triple figures when he was stumped off left-arm spinner Kavem Hodge and his dismissal triggered a slide that saw four wickets tumble for 35 runs.

Campbell was eventually fifth out, pulling a short ball from off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall for Paul Palmer to take a simple catch running back at mid-wicket.

Seales then returned to claim Raymon Reifer (2) in the second over with the second new ball, the left-hander stabbing a sharp catch to Kavem Hodge at short leg while Jahmar Hamilton (5) lasted three deliveries before clipping McSween to Shimron Hetmyer at leg slip in the next over.