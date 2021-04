Option Group of the United States of America has joined forces with the ‘Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana’ project.

The project is spearheaded by former Berbice senior all-rounder and former Berbice Cricket Board Executive, Anil Beharry, who was recently appointed a Guyana Cricket Board Technocrat along with Kishan Das of the USA.

The drive aims to provide cricket gear for young, talented cricketers who need assistance.