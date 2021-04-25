Human Services Ministry creates virtual help desk

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (MoHSSS) has established a Vir-tual Help Desk on Facebook to res-pond to persons’ queries with pertinent information on various services provided by the Ministry.

Feedback on queries will be given within 24 hours, a release from the ministry said on Friday.

This Desk can be accessed on the social media platform via the link: https://www.facebook.com/ mhssshelpdesk, or by search: Ministry of Human Services and Social Security – Helpdesk. It is being manned by a response team with the institutional knowledge of the Ministry’s services.

“Our Ministry is very people-oriented and in spite of the pandemic we are providing alternative communication channels for members of the public to reach out to us,” Minister Vindhya Persaud stated.

Social services provided by Ministry include: Old Age Pension; Public Assistance; Difficult Circumstances, Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence; Child and Elderly Welfare Abuse and Trafficking in Persons.