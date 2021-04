A man was yesterday charged and granted bail over the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Jamal Washington, 29, of North East La Penitence, Georgetown was taken before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the George-town Magistrate’s Court to answer to the two charges.

The first charge states that on April 23, at Evans Street, Charlestown, he had in his possession a .32 Taurus pistol, while he was not the lawful holder of a firearm licence.