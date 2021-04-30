Manickchand urges teachers, parents to get vaccinated

While announcing that schools will remain closed for the month of May, the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand has appealed to teachers and parents, especially, to get vaccinated.

Manickchand made the announcement concerning the further closure of schools in a video which was uploaded to the ministry’s Facebook page. In the video, she stated that the Cabinet met yesterday morning and was informed by Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony, about various statistics and the vaccination progress. She said that while the cabinet was pleased with the turnout and the smooth process, there is concern about the lack of interest shown by persons to get vaccinated.