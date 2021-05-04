Fort Ordnance woman stabbed by ex partner

A Fort Ordnance, East Canje, Berbice woman is now a patient at the New Amsterdam Hospital after she was stabbed by her ex-partner on Sunday around 8.30 pm.

Shanaz Mohamed, 28, sustained injuries to her face, neck, right hand and the back of her head.

According to information gathered, the suspect visited the woman’s house where an argument ensued on Sunday evening. He then grabbed on to her hair and used a knife to inflict the injuries after which he made good his escape.

The woman was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where she has since been admitted in a stable condition.

As of yesterday afternoon the police were still on the hunt for the suspect.