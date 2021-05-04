Brathwaite misses out again but Gloucestershire win handsomely

LONDON, CMC – West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite failed for the second in the match but Ian Cockbain slammed a hundred and Tom Lace narrowly missed out on another, as Gloucestershire produced a thrilling run chase to stun Leicestershire by four wickets here Sunday.

Set 348 to win at Bristol after Leicestershire declared their second innings on 201 for nine, the hosts reached their target with 22 balls of the 82 overs remaining on the final day of the County Championship contest.

Brathwaite was one of three wickets to fall for 16 to leave Gloucestershire in trouble on 52 for three but Cockbain hit 117 and Lace, 97, the pair posting 224 for the fourth wicket to lead the run chase.

Cockbain, a 34-year-old right-hander, faced 179 balls in just over 3-¼ hours and struck 10 fours and four sixes to register his first century in seven years.

Lace, meanwhile, punched eight fours in an innings lasting 179 deliveries and also just over 3-¼ hours.

When Lace fell with Gloucestershire still short of their target, Ryan Higgins smashed a quick-fire 33 from 25 balls in a 51-run, fifth wicket stand with Cockbain, to settle the issue.

Earlier, Higgins finished five for 62 as the visitors added 76 more runs after resuming on 125 for three.

At New Road, fast bowler Alzarri Joseph ended his run of good form with the bat when he failed to score but Worcestershire drew with Essex.

Resuming from 302 fro five in their first innings, the hosts were dismissed for 364 before reaching 129 for two after being forced to follow on.

At Hove, Bermudian left-arm spinner Delray Rawlins went wicket-less from three overs as his Sussex crashed to a five wicket defeat after Lancashire, resuming on 125 for three, easily chased down the 253 needed for victory.