TriStar owner says mangroves destruction will be addressed

Developer of the planned Versailles-Malgre Tout oil and gas shore base, Krishna ‘Kris’ Persaud says that the local team working on the project will soon address concerns about a large swathe of mangroves which were destroyed even as sources close to him assured that “ample” mitigating measures will be taken.
“I have a team that is working on that and they will be addressing the public, in one form or fashion, soon,” Persaud told Stabroek News yesterday via mobile from his Florida, United States home.