Two men pass away from COVID, 159 new cases

The Ministry of Health yesterday said that two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 325.

The latest fatalities are an 82-year-old male from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 60-year-old male from Region 9 (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) who died while receiving care at the ministry’s medical facility.

Meanwhile the ministry yesterday reported a further 159 new cases of COVID. The last three weeks have seen huge surges in COVID cases and rising deaths.

Sixteen persons are in the COVID ICU.