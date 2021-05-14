Trinidad: 21 die from COVID, 397 new cases

(Trinidad Express) Trinidad and Tobago has received the news that 21 people died in the past 24 hours from the Covid-19 virus.

The shocking disclosure came in the Ministry of Health update yesterday afternoon.

And 397 people more have tested positive.

Some will have to be hospitalised.

Today’s death toll far exceeds Wednesday’s record number, of eleven.

The Ministry says there are now 4,814 active cases of Covid in the country.

Of that number, 342 are in the hospital.

A total of 14,814 people have tested positive in total.

Some 9,744 have recovered.

There are 103 people in step down facilities.

There are 392 people in State quarantine.

There are 3,972 people in home self isolation.

As of this afternoon, of a population of more that 1.4 million people, some 60,645 have received one dose of the vaccine.

And 1,179 people have received the second dose.