Police Superintendent charged with conspiring to falsify force accounts

Superintendent Lorraine Saul, Deputy Commander of Division 4 (B), was on Friday formally read the multiple charges brought against her following the uncovering of a multimillion dollar fraud in the Guyana Police Force’s Finance Department.

Saul, who was absent when the charges were read to her co-accused because she was out of the jurisdiction, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown, where the indictable charges were read to her.

She was placed on a total of $680,000 bail and she is expected to return to court on June 18.