Police Finance Officer charged with falsifying accounts

Police Finance Officer Senior Superintendent (ag) Marcelene Washington was on Friday faced with three charges of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Washington, of Lamaha Springs, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who later released her on $250,000 bail.

It is alleged that Washington, Lorraine Saul and Roxanne Griffith-Adams between November 2, 2020 and November 24, 2020 with intent to defraud, conspired with each other and other persons, while being officers employed by the Guyana Police Force, to falsify an account, being a feeding account in the sum of $1,152,000 in relation to meals purportedly provided by the Tactical Services Unit Mess to Officers and Inspectors who performed fixed point duty at the Tactical Services Unit between the period October 16 and October 31, 2020.

It is also alleged that Washington, Saul and Frank Jackman-Wilburg, with intent to defraud, conspired with each other and other persons while being officers employed by the Guyana Police Force to falsify an account, being a feeding account in the sum of $1,440,000 in relation to meals purportedly provided by the Felix Austin Police College Mess to ranks who performed fixed point duty at the Suicide Helpline between October 16, 2020 and October 31, 2020.

The third charge states that Washington, Saul and Jackman-Wilburg, with intent to defraud, conspired with each other and other persons while being officers employed by the Guyana Police Force, to falsify an account, being a feeding account in the sum of $2,246,400 in relation to meals purportedly provided by the Felix Austin Police College Mess to ranks who performed fixed point duty at the Mounted Branch between October 16 and October 31, 2020.

She was not required to plead to the indictable charges and was granted bail in the sum of $250,000 for the charges.

The charges were initially filed on April 21, 2021, but Washington was out of the jurisdiction and only recently returned to answer them.

The charges stemmed from a massive investigation being conducted by SOCU in relation to an over $300 million fraud allegedly committed at the Police Finance Office by several high-ranking officers of the Guyana Police Force.