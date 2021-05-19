Record 7,000 persons inoculated on Monday

Approximately 7,000 persons were inoculated against COVID-19 on Monday, increasing the total number of persons receiving first and second doses in the country.

This disclosure was made by Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony yesterday during his COVID-19 update where he stated that the vaccination teams across the country did a good job and the highest numbers were reported on Monday.

“For first dose now we’re at 169,981… which accounts for 34.9 per cent of our adult population”, he informed. As it relates to second doses he noted that a total of 34,317 persons have received their second shot and can be considered fully immunised.