A 43-year-old labourer was remanded to prison on Tuesday after he was charged with murdering Essequibo resident, Kurt Stephney who succumbed last week more than a week after he was struck in his head.

Ayodele Gray of Henrietta, Essequibo was initially charged with manslaughter and placed on $500,000 bail.

However, following Stephney’s death, Gray was re-arrested and the charge was withdrawn.