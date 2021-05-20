Players, management take COVID jab

GROS ISLET, St Lucia, CMC – Thirteen members of the West Indies training squad and management have been vaccinated for COVID-19, during the ongoing high performance camp in preparation for the upcoming two-Test series against South Africa.

Cricket West Indies said in a statement yesterday that 11 players and support staff had received the first dose of the vaccine while two other players had received their second dose.

The vaccination exercise was a collaboration between CWI, St Lucia’s Ministry of Health and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA)

“CWI is fully committed to supporting the vaccination drive throughout the region,” said CWI’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Israel Dowlat.

“We are extremely grateful to have our governments and CARPHA who have been partnering with us to host cricket safely and to get our squads vaccinated.”

CARPHA’s Executive Director, Dr Joy St John, praised CWI’s efforts, saying they had set an example for the region.

“Cricket West Indies is leading the way in helping to raise

awareness of the need to get vaccinated,” Dr St John noted.

“They have been actively encouraging their players and staff to get vaccinated and we urge the people of CARICOM to follow them to safety by getting their vaccines as soon as possible.” And the Ministry of Health here said the move by CWI was a progressive one, especially considering the upcoming series at the Darren Sammy National Stadium, starting June 10. “The Ministry of Health and Wellness in St. Lucia is pleased to collaborate with CWI to facilitate the immunization of their players,” said St Lucia’s CMO Dr. Sharon Belmar-George.

“Immunization is one of the most cost-effective public health measures in the management of infectious diseases. Cricket is an important sporting activity in the region and ensuring that it can be facilitated safely, is of importance to us in St. Lucia.

“We welcome the teams here and look forward to successful and safe activities over the coming weeks.”

CWI said several other members of the squad had already received the first dose of the vaccine in their respective home territories and would receive the second dose in coming weeks.