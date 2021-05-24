Two Berbicians injured in car and bike collision

Two Berbice residents were injured after the motorcycle they were on collided with a car driven by a twenty-seven-year-old intoxicated driver on Saturday night.

According to police, at about 9:30 pm, the victims, twenty-eight-year-old Fazil Hussain of Cumberland Village, East Canje, and twenty-one-year-old Shakeer Batson of Rose Hall, Corentyne were riding a motorcycle with registration number CK 1603, east along the northern drive lane of Lewis Manor Public Road, East Coast Berbice, when they collided with a car #PVV 281 which was proceeding in the opposite direction. It is alleged that the driver of the car was trying to overtake another vehicle when the accident occurred.

Both victims were transported to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where Hussain was admitted for his injuries while his pillion rider, Batson was treated and sent away.

The driver of the car was subjected to a breathalyzer test which read 103 micrograms. He remains in custody as investigations continue.