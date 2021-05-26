BK contract for Good Hope Secondary School terminated

Citing unfulfilled contractual agreements, government yesterday terminated with immediate effect the contract with BK International for the construction of the US$4 million Good Hope Secondary School and also notified that it would be taking court action.

“You are hereby notified that the Government of Guyana/ Ministry of Education, by this letter, terminates with immediate effect the contract executed on 1st October, 2018 for the construction of a General Secondary School, Lot 2 Good Hope, East Coast Demerara in accordance with the General Conditions of the contract, on the grounds of fundamental breach of the conditions stipulated in the Contract, which includes but are not limited to failing to maintain a security, as required and inordinate delay,” the letter signed by Attorney General Anil Nandlall SC states.

“The Government of Guyana intends to institute legal proceedings against BK International Inc. to enforce all the provisions of the said contract and shall claim compensation and liquidated damages for the breaches thereof occasioned,” it added.