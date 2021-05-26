ExxonMobil to begin paying fees for flaring under revised Environmental Permit

ExxonMobil will from today begin paying for the flaring of its estimated 15 million cubic feet (MMcf) per day of associated gases as it has applied for 36 days of flaring and the total accrued for the period under the revised Environmental Permit would be around US$1.3 million, says Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo.

Expecting to fix the problem with its flash gas compressor at the Liza-1 operations by the end of June, the company would stop paying if the problem is rectified before or it will have to seek another extension and continue the payment as calculated.

“The fees start on May 26th [using] the Polluter Pays Principle. They said to the EPA that they need 36 days… they are saying that by then, probably, they will fix the problem so they are saying 36 days,” Jagdeo told reporters as he explained how the fines will be instituted.