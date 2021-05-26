GMMAF president looking forward to working with new NSC chairman

Gavin Singh, President of the Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GMMAF), has lauded the recent appointment of notable football promoter Kashif Muhammad as chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC).

This was disclosed during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport yesterday. According to Singh, “On behalf of the GMMAF we would like to congratulate the recent appointment of Mr. Kashif Muhammad as the chair of the NSC. Mr. Muhammad brings a new perspective to the position and we wish him the best as he aims to execute the objectives in the commission in particular the areas of competitiveness, economics, education and nationalism.”

Muhammad heads the vital board which was recently announced by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and officially gazetted on May 20. The other members are Phillip Fernandes, Cristy Campbell, Dellon Davidson, Bissoondyal Singh and Chetram Ramdihal.

Singh disclosed that communication has already been established between the association and chairman, with a meeting scheduled to occur shortly to discuss as the plans for the growth of the sport.

“The new chairman has already reached out to the Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation in ensuring that the federation’s objectives are in keeping with the development of the sport at a national and international level. A meeting is scheduled later in the week to discuss these objectives in detail and how the Commissioner can better aid in the development of Mixed Martial Arts in Guyana,” Singh was quoted as saying

According to the GMMAF president, the entity is also anticipating working with Steve Ninvalle, who is being tipped in many circles to become the Director of Sport. The position of Director of Sport will be confirmed by the newly installed board.

“We also look forward to working with Mr. Steve Ninvalle once he is appointed Director of Sport. We understand the pivotal roles that both Mr. Muhammad and Mr. Ninvalle will play in development of sports in Guyana and will provide the support needed to ensure success,” he added.

“There is much work to be done ahead and ‘Smooth seas do not make skilful sailors’ and in the words of Helen Keller ‘No pessimist ever discovered the secrets of the stars, or sailed to an uncharted land, or opened a new heaven to the human spirit,’” Singh declared.