Crawford declared national road race champion

Romello Crawford has been declared the 2021 Senior National Road Race Champion by the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF).

The official declaration was made late Monday night in the aftermath of a “thorough” review of the 100-mile race which was staged on Sunday.

At the finish line of the grueling fixture, Briton John had celebrated but Crawford and Paul DeNobrega had protested the win citing an infraction during the three-up sprint.

During a video conference, the race was reviewed by President of the GCF, Linden Dowridge, Third Vice-President of the GCF Enzo Mathews, another of UCI Commissaries Andrew Arjoon and Jeffrey Yearwood, along with Peter Dunne – UCI Commissaire, Earl Van Wilgen – UCI Commissaire and Cyril Mangal – Secretary of the Caribbean Cycling Federation.

According to the report submitted by the GCF’s Racing Secretary, Malcolm Sonaram, “On reviewing the finish line and the footage from the rear cameras it was evident that Mr. Briton John started the sprint and deviated from his line on multiple occasions resulting in him obstructing the other competitors during the sprint.”

The Berbician Crawford, arguably Guyana’s best sprinter was then declared the winner of the annual event with DeNobrega and Christopher Griffith joining him on the podium. John was relegated to fourth place and fined $20,000 for infringement of the rules.

UCI cycling regulations state: “Deviation from the chosen line that obstructs or endangers another rider or irregular sprint (including pulling the jersey or saddle of another rider, intimidation or threat, blow from the head, knee, elbow, shoulder, hand, etc.).

Those infringements would result in “fine and relegation to last place in the rider’s group”, and “in serious cases and/or in cases of repeated infringement and/or aggravating circumstances or if an infringement offers an advantage, the Commissaires’ Panel may eliminate or disqualify a rider.”

According to the GCF report, John was a ‘repeat offender’ and needed to be “penalized stringently.”

However, Sonaram, who had the final decision, opted for the reduced penalty of a fine and relegation.