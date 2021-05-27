Six more fatalities take COVID toll to 374

Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll jumped again yesterday after six more fatalities were reported.

The Ministry of Health announced that the latest fatalities which were recorded between Monday and Tuesday increased Guyana’s novel coronavirus deaths to 374. A total of 75 deaths have been recorded since May 1, 2021.

Five of the six persons succumbed on May 24 and included an 80-year-old man from Region Nine, a 53-year- old woman, a 73-year-old man, a 60-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man, all from Region Four. A 47-year- old woman from Region Nine died on Tuesday. In its press release the health ministry noted that these persons were admitted to facilities with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care.