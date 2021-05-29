Is Covid-19 vaccination a requirement for prospective employees of the GDF?

Dear Editor,

The COVID-19 vaccine isn’t mandatory in Guyana but is required by the Guyana Defence Force’s prospective employees. We are seeking for the Minister of health and other relevant authorities to look into this controversial decision by the Guyana Defence Force. The purpose of the Covid-19 vaccine is clearly understood but it was also made clear by the minister of health Dr. Frank Anthony in numerous press briefings that “the ministry is satisfied with the turn out for the Covid-19 vaccination drives, therefore we see no need at this point in time to make the vaccine mandatory”. It has recently become a requirement for all prospective employees of the Guyana Defence Force to be vaccinated before they can advance in the recruitment process. Efforts were made to acquire further information from the Guyana Defence Force but the responses were futile. When asked if it’s mandatory to be vaccinated before moving forward, the response was “yes I’d think so”. Other responses received when asked if the prospects would be withdrawn from the programme if they refused to get vaccinated were; “we won’t be able to say” and “we don’t know, we’re just following the instructions given”. The Guyana Defence Force is being asked to kindly revise their decision for the sake of us exercising our rights freely.

Sincerely,

Alana A. Nadir