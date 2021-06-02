Region Six acquires new pickup, boat engine

The Regional Administration of Region Six is now equipped with a new engine at the cost of $4,560,000 to enable boat trips to riverine communities in the region, and also a new pickup truck valued $7, 980,000, both the result of an intervention by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall.
A simple handing over ceremony was held in the administration’s compound recently for both items and was attended by Dharamlall, Regional Chairman, David Armogan; Regional Executive Officer, Narindra Persaud; and Regional Vice Chairman, Zamal Hussain.