Man held at CJIA after suspected cocaine found in luggage

A man has been arrested after Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) officers found 1,520 kg of suspected cocaine in his luggage at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri on Tuesday night.
According to a CANU press release, based on suspicion, about 10:36 pm on Tuesday night, CANU officers pulled a small, black bag belonging to the suspect Adyemi Dumisani Hinds at the screening point scanner.
Officers upon searching the luggage found a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine resulting in Hinds being apprehended.