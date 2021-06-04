Marcus Bisram presents himself to NA Magistrate’s Court

In the company of his lawyers, Marcus Brian Bisram, who is expected to be charged again with murder, presented himself this morning at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Renita Singh.

Based on information gathered, Magistrate Singh indicated that she did not have jurisdiction in the matter and would have to await further advice.

Bisram is expected to be placed back into custody after the Guyana Court of Appeal on Monday found that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) did not act unconstitutionally by ordering that he be tried for the murder of Faiyaz Narinedatt,

At the conclusion of the appellate court’s ruling, DPP Shalimar Ali-Hack asked Bisram’s attorney to hand him over to law enforcement officers, even as she signaled that the state will take steps to have him placed in custody.

Attorneys Arudnauth Gossai and Sanjeev Datadin were present with Bisram. Gossai told Stabroek News that their decision to present their client was in an effort to show that he was not evading the law.