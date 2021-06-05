NSC big three visit facilities being upgraded

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Charles Ramson Jr., gave newly appointed Director of Sport (DoS), Steve Ninvalle a public vote of confidence yesterday following their first site visits to facilities being upgraded around the city.

The Minister along with Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Kashif Muhammad and Ninvalle hit the ground running, bringing the new DoS up to speed with ongoing works at the National Racquet Centre, the National Gymnasium and the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

During their visits, Ramson Jr., had the following to say about the former Member of Parliament and Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.